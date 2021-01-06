Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYBT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $916.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 87,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

