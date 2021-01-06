Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $631,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,165,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 513,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,582 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. 12,421,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,145,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.