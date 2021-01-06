Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 3.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Intel by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,785,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,918,109. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

