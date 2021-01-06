Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 164.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,260,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $114,941,000 after acquiring an additional 784,498 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.19. 6,879,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,404,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day moving average is $121.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

