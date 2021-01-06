StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 5.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.67 and last traded at $77.95. 2,013,609 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,605,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 946.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,430 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 21.5% during the third quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,892,000 after purchasing an additional 554,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,598,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

