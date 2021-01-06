Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.93

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 5390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

SRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $869.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.66 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $212,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $649,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stoneridge by 453.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

