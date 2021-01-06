Storj Market Cap Tops $79.41 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Storj token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $79.41 million and approximately $28.43 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Storj has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00306590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,091.76 or 0.02935122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

STORJ is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,700,608 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

