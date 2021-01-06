Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €76.93 ($90.50).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of SAX stock opened at €78.40 ($92.24) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 64.26. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 12 month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Company Profile

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

