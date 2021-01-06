Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $278.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $253.00 to $278.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYK. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.62.

SYK stock opened at $239.66 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $245.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1,924.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Stryker by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

