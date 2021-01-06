Stuart Naylor Sells 6,000 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 444,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,861.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stuart Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

On Thursday, November 5th, Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $124,395.64.

On Monday, November 9th, Stuart Naylor sold 8,794 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $132,085.88.

Shares of MGTX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 181,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,118. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 30.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 23.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 530.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 19.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.