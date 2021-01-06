Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $66.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOVA. BidaskClub raised Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $46.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock worth $281,051,481.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $589,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 41.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

