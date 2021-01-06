Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $60.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as high as $49.14 and last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 6640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOVA. BidaskClub cut Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $122,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock worth $281,051,481.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

