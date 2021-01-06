SunOpta Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $314.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

SunOpta stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 417,301 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,567,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 187,069 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,020,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

