SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.90

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 2935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $314.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SunOpta by 2,814.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

