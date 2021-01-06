Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $31.55 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.92 or 0.03254294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020519 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,793,598 coins and its circulating supply is 302,657,107 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

