SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Up 16.8%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares shot up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.32. 10,183,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 5,438,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

