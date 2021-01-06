SVB Leerink Increases REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $37.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price target raised by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.95. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,126. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

