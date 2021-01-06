Swap Price Up 15.1% This Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $147,512.11 and $57,036.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00120380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00257112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00518773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00257060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017048 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,138,984 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.