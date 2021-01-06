Swarm City (SWT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,567.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $149,730.30 and approximately $2,567.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

