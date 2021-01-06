Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.95.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $198.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 675,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

