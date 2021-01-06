TaaS (TAAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00047928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00338620 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00036038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $948.84 or 0.02726093 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

