TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.61. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAGOF)

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

