Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $1,669,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

