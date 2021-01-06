Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TALO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.22. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth $151,000.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

