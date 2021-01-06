Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on TSHA. Chardan Capital began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $29.96.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.27). Analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $672,000.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.