TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRP. BidaskClub upgraded TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $524,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11,128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,548,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after buying an additional 2,526,196 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after buying an additional 1,574,942 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after buying an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after buying an additional 707,329 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

