TD Securities Increases Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$9.50

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of CVE:OLA traded up C$1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.40. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.85.

About Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V)

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

