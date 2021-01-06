Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Head-To-Head Review

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Technology Solutions alerts:

This table compares Technology Solutions and Leidos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Leidos $11.09 billion 1.31 $667.00 million $5.17 19.82

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Technology Solutions and Leidos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Leidos 0 2 13 0 2.87

Leidos has a consensus target price of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%. Given Leidos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Leidos 5.10% 23.45% 7.35%

Risk and Volatility

Technology Solutions has a beta of -4.56, suggesting that its share price is 556% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leidos beats Technology Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Technology Solutions Company Profile

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; and vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces an image using a low radiation dose. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.