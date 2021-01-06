TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $44.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,854,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,452,000 after purchasing an additional 664,105 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,380,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 310,162.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 468,345 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 190,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TechTarget by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 71,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TTGT traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. 4,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,975. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.24 and a beta of 0.92. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

