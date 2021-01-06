TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTGT. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

TTGT stock opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,854,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in TechTarget by 75.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter worth $1,634,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TechTarget by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

