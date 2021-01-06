Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. Benchmark cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 862,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,255. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after buying an additional 1,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,422 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,582,000 after purchasing an additional 886,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,745,000 after purchasing an additional 816,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

