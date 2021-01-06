Ted Olsen Sells 8,333 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director Ted Olsen sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.59, for a total transaction of $1,088,206.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,206.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ted Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Ted Olsen sold 6,750 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $822,285.00.

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.89. 230,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 275.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.49. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $136.42.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

