TEGNA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,519 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,121% compared to the typical daily volume of 452 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 78,633 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Huber Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

