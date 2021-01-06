Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.92

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 191239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

In other Tekla Healthcare Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,200 shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $106,756.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 125,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,687.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,050 shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,434.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 120,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,963.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.