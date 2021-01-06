Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is Spence Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2,870.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,259 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises approximately 7.6% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spence Asset Management owned 0.09% of Teladoc Health worth $25,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,063. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.15. 3,622,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,825. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

