Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $406.00 to $445.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.64.

TFX stock opened at $400.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.91. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $412.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,310,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,556,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

