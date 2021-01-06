Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.17. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 45.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 731,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 696.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 258,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 115,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

