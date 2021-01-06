Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.71

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and traded as low as $25.43. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 shares last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 12,272 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 Company Profile (NYSE:TDE)

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. SR NT 2059 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. SR NT 2059 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.