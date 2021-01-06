Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.59.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -318.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $42.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $12,461,746.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after buying an additional 103,702 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,510,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

