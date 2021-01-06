Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce sales of $716.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.91 million to $727.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $654.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after acquiring an additional 628,841 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,141 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,380 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 4,217.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after buying an additional 437,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 156.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after buying an additional 274,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.34. The stock had a trading volume of 70,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,377. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

