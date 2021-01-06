Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.49

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 11822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup raised their target price on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,223 shares of company stock valued at $403,289. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

