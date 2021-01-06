Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.14

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 25732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEZNY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

