Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.71 on Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $342.90 million and approximately $17.83 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002020 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, Coinone and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00027944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00118561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00253228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00507725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00049907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00252714 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016975 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 994,709,725 coins and its circulating supply is 485,183,143 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, Coinone and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.