Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.17. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,461,019 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Terra Tech alerts:

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative net margin of 207.92% and a negative return on equity of 79.83%.

About Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. It offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products; cannabis-infused baked goods, chocolates, and candies; cannabis-infused topical products, such as lotions, massage oils and balms; and clones of marijuana plants.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Terra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.