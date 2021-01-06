Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $340.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $735.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $696.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,914.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $744.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,680 shares of company stock worth $89,452,832. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

