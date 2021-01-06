Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCBI. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

TCBI opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,008,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 764,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 296,514 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,634,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 151,640 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

