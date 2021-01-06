Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,007,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,497. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $167.84. The company has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

