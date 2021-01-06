Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $70.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 716,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,529. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

