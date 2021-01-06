Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.89, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

