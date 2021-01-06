The AES (NYSE:AES) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The AES (NYSE:AES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AES Corp. is well positioned to benefit from the global transition toward a more sustainable power generation mix. The company is leading the utility industry's transition to clean energy by investing in sustainable growth and innovative solutions, for expanding footprint in potential markets. It focuses on preserving its financial flexibility by reducing costs, which will include overhead reductions. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. AES Corp.’s businesses experienced a demand crunch due to the coronavirus pandemic. Internationally, demand decreased in the mid-single-digit range in its various key markets. It expects significant economic disruptions from COVID-19 for the remainder of the year. Moreover, the company's debt-to-capital ratio at the end of the third quarter increased sequentially.”

Get The AES alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The AES from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 133.4% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,426 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at about $47,002,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,507 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at about $20,263,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 23.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,346,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AES (AES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.